1/1
Frances Chamberlain
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances Chamberlain passed away in Boulder, at the home of family friend and honorary sister, Sally Lasater. Frances is preceded in death by husband, Marion Craig. She is survived by sister Georgia Chamberlain (John Foulkrod); and nieces Olivia Foulkrod and Catherine Foulkrod. Frances spent summers at the Alamo Cottage (Chautauqua) built by great-grandfather Edwin Chamberlain in 1899. Frances was Professor Emeritus of Landscape Architecture, Clemson University. She earned a BA from the University of Texas and an MLA from the University of Virginia. She helped launch Clemson's Landscape Architecture program, and championed South Carolina Botanical Garden's "Nature-Based Sculpture Program". If you would like to honor her memory, stand up for what you believe is fair and true. Marvel at nature's beauty. Contributions: Frances Chamberlain Memorial Scholarship Fund clemson.edu/isupportcu, (864) 656-5896 Clemson University, Annual Giving Office, 110 Daniel Drive, Clemson, SC 29631. Services by The Natural Funeral.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Camera on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Service
10:00 AM
St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Porter Loring Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
22 entries
July 10, 2020
So thankful that Frances is now in the loving arms of Jesus. I am so grateful for our friendship, her authenticity and zest for life.
Debbie Hornsby
Friend
July 10, 2020
Frances and I shared similar cancer journeys. I had the opportunity to spend several days with her in the car on the way to Colorado. We had great conversations, many laughs and created a lasting bond. We both hoped to have many more outings together. I tried to let her know how special she was to me and how much I valued her friendship. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Condolences to family and friends.
Jean Powers
Friend
July 10, 2020
Frances was a very kind and caring individual. I am so glad I joined the Bosom Buddies and got to know her. Praying for peace and comfort.
Lynn Wheeler
Acquaintance
July 10, 2020
Frances was a lovely member of our Clemson Area Bosom Buddies. I will always remember her glowing smile, fun nature and kind heart. - Wendy Howard
Wendy Howard
Friend
July 10, 2020
My very fond memories of Frances begin at age 5 at my family's home in New Orleans. We shared a small space in a wadding pool and it was the beginning of sporadic yet very substantial playful encounters in the 1960's and a reconnection in the middle 90's and again a few years ago in New York city at the famous Avra Restaurant in midtown. She was special with her range of knowledge and skill as well as an endearing sense of humor and engaged encounter with all aspects of the world. She will be sorely missed in a very difficult period for of us. Adieux, Frances and may your special legacy live on... Cousin Michael Pelias , July 10th , 2020
michael pelias
Family
July 10, 2020
Frances, family, and friends,
My condolences, prayers and thanksgiving for the blessings bestowed on friends and students throughout her life. She was a very kind and supportive faculty colleague, who always encouraged the best from her students in a gentle, encouraging manner. Rest in peace and thanks for the memories!
Terry Farris
Friend
July 10, 2020
Frances, your wit, humor, kindness, and original way of looking at the world was an inspiration to me as I began my landscape architecture journey one summer in Clemson! If you are looking down on this, I want you to know that I passed the LARE, despite my drawing skills, I am going to get my license. Lots of love to you - fly high and free
Erika Mueller
Student
July 9, 2020
Frances, I will miss you forever. We had some good times in Clemson. Beth
Beth Daniell
Friend
July 9, 2020
A beautiful soul... fly high, cousin. Your memory will remain eternal.
Nick Anthony
Family
July 9, 2020
Frances, I will always be grateful for the gift of your friendship. I was so touched by your last text to me. I was always happy to see you and talk to you. You were a fighter and a warrior and although the dreaded "C" took you, it could not erase the memories of you. I will always remember you with a smile. You were an "original" and I know I am better for having known you. Praying for peace for your family, I know you are with your loved ones in Heaven.
Lori Ann Selch
Friend
July 9, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family of Frances'. She was a gifted teacher, a good wife and terrific friend to those around her. May her memory be eternal and may she rest in God's peace. Sending blessings of peace, love, harmony, kindness and comfort to all. God bless!
Rena Howard
Acquaintance
July 8, 2020
Frances, with her twin Georgia were "social stars" in San Antonio around 1970. Wonderful family, very sad that she is gone. May her soul rest in peace.
John J Kuntz III
Family Friend
July 8, 2020
Frances,
we love you and we love that you are always there for me and Cici. We all love you and you where not only a great aunt but a great friend and a great porfessor
Max Georgitis
Family
July 8, 2020
Frances,
You were a good friend for many years, sharing many passions (always!) and some distinctive histories. You helped make teaching at Clemson pleasurable and fun. Thank you! Robert W. Bainbridge, Greenville, SC, July 08, 2020.
Robert Bainbridge
Teacher
July 8, 2020
Frances,
You shared your wisdom, strength, love of art, and love of nature with everyone you encountered and you did so with grace and enthusiasm. You will be dearly missed. I am grateful for every moment spent with you. May all of your friends and family members find peace and joy in the happy memories shared and the positive impact you had on their lives.
Ann Hunt
Family Friend
July 8, 2020
Francis brought to all of her students a love of Nature, Art and Design. She was a generous colleague to all of the faculty throughout the college and university. Her work with the botanical gardens sculpture installations continues to be an ongoing gift for all to enjoy. Thank you and Peace - Mike Vatalaro
Mike Vatalaro
Teacher
July 8, 2020
Frances,
You became part of my family when Georgia married my brother. I will always remember you with your sweet Southern charm and good taste.
You came to my home in NJ and stenciled my old kitchen and made it look dignified. We met in NYC when your Mom turned 90 and shared the love of the City. We are both breast cancer survivors who shared our experience. Good bye Sweet (Sister) and finally Rest In Peace.
Kathleen Foulkrod-Georgeson
Family
July 8, 2020
I got to know Frances at Clemson when our colleges merged to become Architecture, Arts, and Humanities. It was a perfect fit for her, as she was a proud liberal arts major who then became a landscape architect. She championed language, writing, and literature for all college students. She worked tirelessly on the upper level Curriculum Committees (endless meetings) to ensure breadth, critical thinking, and the arts werent eliminated in the push for vocational training. She had relentless good humor in the face of daunting challenges to good education.

And on a personal note, Frances was so kind to me. She once gave me a lovely wild ginger plant. It put up with me for longer than most plants. Her work to bring nature-based sculpture to the South Carolina Botanical Gardens was a huge gift to our area, and I think of her every time I go there.
Susan Hilligoss
Coworker
July 8, 2020
So sorry for your loss, our thoughts and prayers are with you
Edith and Anita Sweeney
Friend
July 8, 2020
What a very sweet soul, our very deepest condolences. Send family and friends prayers and light.
Jill Jimenez
Friend
July 7, 2020
Frances,
Your enthusiasm and encouragement of a student determined to do things differently lit a fire in me that is still burning today. I know you are walking through a wonderful garden with giant flowers.
Rest in Peace Professor and Friend.
ROBIN ROBERTS
Student
July 7, 2020
Dearest Frances, when we spoke a couple of months ago, I had no idea that you were ill again, and you kept it secret. But I will never forget the fun we had after we met in Houston nearly forty years ago, and when you were on the JAE Board, which had the fabulous result of you meeting Marion! Your courage, kindness and sweetness will stay not just in my memory, but everyone's.
Diane Ghirardo
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved