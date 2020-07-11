Frances Chamberlain passed away in Boulder, at the home of family friend and honorary sister, Sally Lasater. Frances is preceded in death by husband, Marion Craig. She is survived by sister Georgia Chamberlain (John Foulkrod); and nieces Olivia Foulkrod and Catherine Foulkrod. Frances spent summers at the Alamo Cottage (Chautauqua) built by great-grandfather Edwin Chamberlain in 1899. Frances was Professor Emeritus of Landscape Architecture, Clemson University. She earned a BA from the University of Texas and an MLA from the University of Virginia. She helped launch Clemson's Landscape Architecture program, and championed South Carolina Botanical Garden's "Nature-Based Sculpture Program". If you would like to honor her memory, stand up for what you believe is fair and true. Marvel at nature's beauty. Contributions: Frances Chamberlain Memorial Scholarship Fund clemson.edu/isupportcu, (864) 656-5896 Clemson University, Annual Giving Office, 110 Daniel Drive, Clemson, SC 29631. Services by The Natural Funeral.

