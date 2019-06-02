|
Frances Ellen Doty, age 85, a longtime resident of Boulder, died May 15, 2019 at the Lighthouse Assisted Living facility in Lakewood, CO following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease. Ellen--as she was known to one and all--was born in 1934 in Des Moines, Iowa, to Lewis and Frances Pickett and raised primarily in Lincoln, Neb. In 1956, she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology from the University of Nebraska, where she was elected to Phi Beta Kappa and was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta. That same year, she married H. McGregor Doty (Gregg) in Lincoln. Together, they moved to Palo Alto, Cal., where Gregg earned a law degree at Stanford University and Ellen worked as a social worker for San Mateo County. They moved to Colorado in 1959, ending up in Boulder where they lived for almost 50 years. In 1976, Ellen earned an MA in Guidance and Counseling from the University of Colorado. She worked as a guidance counselor at Centennial Jr. High in Boulder for many happy years. She was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta alumni association, First Presbyterian Church, PEO, and the Meadows Club. Family and friends knew Ellen for her lively sense of humor, intelligence and bright blue eyes. She loved children of all ages and provided years of sensible and reassuring child-rearing advice to her three daughters. She and Gregg enjoyed travel and took many long bike trips with family and friends, both in the United States and abroad. Closer to home, Ellen never missed the Theta Christmas party, loved to read, take long walks around Wonderland Lake and work in her garden. She remained feisty and strong-willed until the very end--and she will be profoundly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Gregg of Highlands Ranch, Colo., and daughters Anne Doty of Centennial, Jean Friedberg (Jim) of Denver and Laura Bakke of Centennial Her six grandchildren were her pride and joy: Andrew, Eric, and Matthew Friedberg; Alex and Adam Bakke; and Elizabeth Doty. In addition to immediate family, Ellen is survived by her sister, Anne Savaria, of Portland, Ore. and numerous nieces and nephews. Her brother, James Pickett, predeceased her. Memorial gifts may be made to: Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington St., Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481. A memorial service for Ellen will be held on Friday, June 21 at 10:30 a.m. at the Columbine Spiritual Center, 8900 Arapahoe Road in Boulder. Lunch will follow.
