Frances P. Morgan, 89, daughter of William Clarence Barr and Mellye Frances Barr, died Sunday the 26th of May at Sanders Assisted Living in Gloucester, VA. Born in Sullivan County, Tennessee, Frances was the fourth of five children. She was the first female mathematician employed by the Union Carbide Corporation in Oak Ridge, Tennessee in the early days of computers. After taking time off to raise a family, Frances returned to work as a computer programmer. Frances and her family moved to Colorado in 1970 and it was there that she developed her love for the outdoors and her beloved Rocky Mountains. An avid outdoor enthusiast, Frances enjoyed downhill skiing, hiking, biking, golf, and swimming. She will always be remembered for her big smile and her availability to help get things done. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Lee Morgan Jr., and her four siblings: William Clarence Barr Jr., Harold Barr, Evelyn Goad, and Graham Barr. She is survived by her three children: Mary Frances Morgan (Port Haywood, VA), William Lee Morgan (Phoenix, AZ), and James Ronald Morgan (Brooklyn, NY). As per request, there will be no formal memorial services. A donation in Frances' name may be made to the in accordance with the motto "always lend a helping hand." The Morgans would like to extend a special thank you to Cora, Terry, and the staff at Sanders Assisted Living for making a wonderful home and providing exceptional comfort care for Frances. Faulkner Funeral Homes, Foster-Faulkner Chapel, Mathews, VA is assisting the family.
Published in The Daily Camera on May 29, 2019