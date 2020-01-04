|
|
Francisca (Frances) Gutierrez Stanko was born on March 21, 1949 in Chihuahua, Mexico to parents Andrea Escalante and Ysidro Gutierrez. She moved to Boulder in 1972, and passed away on December 31, 2019 at her home, surrounded by family, in Lafayette, Colorado after a lengthy illness. Frances married Robert (Bob) Stanko, in Boulder on March 18, 1978. Bob and Frances raised their son Robert and their daughter Vanessa in a home that Frances enjoyed making a central place of gathering. Frances' greatest joys in life were her granddaughters Katalina (11), Khalia (11), and Graysen (1) who will miss her greatly. Frances is also survived by her sisters Mercedes, Clara, and Hilda, numerous nieces and nephews, daughter-in-law Adrienne, and son-in-law Nick. In her career Frances was a devoted public servant, retiring after 18 years with Boulder County Administration. Frances was a rare combination of strength and compassion, who would fight for what she believes and would do anything for those she loved. Services will be held on Friday January 10, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church 715 Cabrini Drive Lafayette, Colorado 80026
Published in The Daily Camera on Jan. 4, 2020