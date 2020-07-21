Frances Sutherland

Frances Loretta Sutherland (Brandenburg), 93, of Maryland, and in recent years, Boulder, Colorado peacefully passed on February 4th, 2017 at her home in Boulder, she was surrounded by family and friends. Frances will be interred beside her husband of 43 years, Robert B. Sutherland Sr, at Prospect United Methodist Church in Mount Airy, Maryland. Frances was born September 24, 1923, in Mount Airy, Maryland. After graduating from Mount Airy High School, Frances studied pediatric nursing and along with her younger sister, Sherley, were members of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. Frances and her future husband, Robert, who worked for Western Maryland, B&O Railroad united over a passion for big band swing music and dancing. They were married on June 14, 1946. The couple resided in Catonsville, Maryland where they raised their three sons. She enjoyed many years working with the public for Hutzler's Department Store in Baltimore. Frances is survived by her children Robert Bruce Sutherland Jr, Douglas Wayne Sutherland, Brian Scott Sutherland and his wife Karen, as well as, her two grandchildren, Logan and Brooke. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Maude, her husband Robert, and her sister, Sherley. She will be fondly remembered for her sense of humor, wit and strong opinions. She enjoyed cooking, skiing, and travel, but most of all loved spending time with her three boys and two grandchildren. Frances made impact on a great many people's lives and will be greatly missed.

