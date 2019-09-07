|
Red Byers was born in Cleveland, Ohio. He graduated from CU Boulder in August, 1959 with a degree in Fine Arts. He worked as a teacher and union organizer in California and Oregon. He died in Seattle, Washington, after a long illness. He leaves two sons, Frank Harvey Byers and Alexander Orlando Byers (Sierra), and three granddaughters, all of Portland, Oregon; two brothers, Barry M. Byers (Barbara) of Victoria, B.C., Canada, and Breck E. Byers (Margaret) of Seattle, WA; and several nieces and nephews. His parents, Frank Donald Byers and Melba Byers, and brothers, Barton C. Byers and Brian K. Byers, pre-deceased him.
Published in The Daily Camera from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019