Frank Dwyer was born in St. Petersburg, Florida, to Joan and Austin Dwyer. He received his Bachelor's of Business Administration in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame and always remained an avid fan of the Fighting Irish. He married the love of his life, Fran Valenta, on November 22, 1986; their honeymoon lasted 32 years. Frank and Fran spent the next chapter of their lives raising their four children, who were the center of their world. He was a devout Catholic and tirelessly campaigned for Catholic education. He was a voracious reader and the ultimate storyteller, remembering each detail perfectly, whether it happened or not. He had a great wit and sense of humor and everywhere he went he made lifelong friends! Frank was preceded in death by his parents, and his nephew, Callin. He is survived by his wife Fran Valenta Dwyer his four children, Austin, Morra, Patrick, Colin his brothers Don (Jan) Dwyer, Mike (Cindi) Dwyer and a large extended family. Services will be held at the Nativity of our Lord Catholic Church in Broomfield, Colorado, Tuesday, March 5th. Visitation begins at 9:00 am followed by a recitation of the rosary. The funeral mass will start at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be designated to the Nativity of our Lord, Knights of Columbus Council #10961, The Fighting Irish Initiative (a Notre Dame Scholarship fund - https://giving.nd.edu /ways-to-give/where- to-give/fighting-irish-initiative ) or the Nativity of our Lord Catholic Church ( https://www.nool.us/stewardship#online-giving ) in Broomfield, CO. 80020 .
Published in The Daily Camera on Mar. 5, 2019