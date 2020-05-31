Fred Atencio
Fred spent 5 years in the Navy. He then met his wife of 64 years, Loreen. He worked for Uranium Reduction in Utah. Moved to Boulder where he was a welder & taught welding at Boulder Tech. He was self-employed until he retired in 1998. He enjoyed bowling - never got that 300! He enjoyed working with horses & herding cattle. He enjoyed helping others. He was so loved by everyone he met. His beloved family, his wife, Loreen, son Rocky & his wife Elva, grandsons, Andres & Gabriel, daughter, Sharri, granddaughters Kaylee, & Carley & Fiancé Jordan, great grandsons, Ryker and Raiden.

Published in The Daily Camera on May 31, 2020.
