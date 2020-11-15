Fred Bingham Fead Jr. (1929-2020) was a quiet, self-confident, and determined man who liked to do things his own way. A kind and gentle soul with a sharp mind and a big heart, he always believed he had been born under a lucky star. He was adventuresome, loved to explore, and adored traveling - a propensity he inherited from his mother. He was the third of four siblings [Emilie Nell Fead LePla (1922-2004); Katherine Louise "Kathie" Fead Sansom (1925-2019); Tomas "Tom" Carl Fead (1934-2016)], and the first-born son of Elsie Emilie Fead [née Pressprich] (1900-1992) and Fred Bingham Fead (1898-1900) of Port Huron, MI. He grew up surrounded by a large extended family and spent many joyful summers at the family cottage on the shore of Lake Huron. As the heir apparent to the John L. Fead & Sons Knitting Mills, he went east to Boston, MA to earn an engineering degree from MIT. A member of the ROTC while at school, he escaped the U.S. Army draft by a hair's-breadth, instead accepting an officer's commission in the U.S. Navy, where he served as Lieutenant Junior Grade aboard the destroyer, USS Buckley (DE-51), during the Korean War. When the end of the war concluded his time on-board, Fred taught for several years at the U.S. Navy's Officer Candidate School in Newport, RI. There he sailed frequently in the small sailboat fleet the school maintained for candidates and staff. He loved sailing and spent a lot of time on the water... whether it was sailing Lake Huron as a child, in the Mediterranean while in the Navy, or plying the Caribbean waters on a chartered sailboat several times later in his life. While in the Navy he met Willy Wolter, who was attending The Rode Island School of Design in New York City, NY, and they married in 1952. By the time his Naval stint was concluded, his daughter Ellen Fead Fields (b. 1954)had been born, and the Fead Knitting Mill had closed its doors. Fred was left to reinvent himself for the first of many times. He landed with his family in Woodstock, NY, where he worked for his father-in-law's company, supervising the construction of prefabricated homes. It was there that he learned to fly a plane, and he would often fly from Woodstock to his parents' home in Port Huron, MI for summer vacations. He also became quite a skilled golfer achieving the Woodstock Country Club Men's golf title (sometime between 1959-1961), as well as taking up bowling. After about a decade in Woodstock, during which time he and Willy divorced, he pulled up his roots and followed his younger brother Tom to Denver, CO. There he made the transition from construction to the brave new world of computers, joining IBM at 30 years of age, and finding new challenge and engagement as a systems analyst. Initially based at the Grant St. office in Denver, he spent most of his time working to support the Mountain Bell division of AT&T and formed lasting relationships with his "Ma Bell" clients. Around 1980 he moved with most of his co-workers to the new office at the Denver Tech Center on the outskirts of Denver. During his early years in Denver, he met Marilyn Margaret Mull, M.D., a pediatrician, published research physician, and Associate Clinical Professor at the University of Colorado Medical Center. They married in 1967 and in 1969 they had a son, Fred Bingham Fead III (aka Onyx V. Crimbil). The trio lived in the Hilltop neighborhood of Denver until 1988, when Fred III left for college in ME, and Marilyn decided to join the Army at age 50. She was commissioned as a Major and posted to the McGraw Kaserne army base in Munich, Germany, where she took up the role of commanding officer of the base Medical Clinic. Fred was fortunate enough to land a concurrent position with IBM Germany, where he formed strong bonds with his colleagues from such diverse places as France, Scotland, UK, and India. Fred & Marilyn spent the next three years living in officer housing on the Munich base while making new friends, traveling extensively, and enjoying life in Europe. When they returned to the states, they sold their home in Denver and built a new one in Gunbarrel outside of Boulder, CO. Settled in their new home, Fred & Marilyn became members of the Boulder Country Club and formed friendships with fellow golfers throughout the neighborhood. Fred continued work with IBM, now based out of the office on Diagonal Hwy., and rode his bike the 11 miles to-and-from the office daily, in all but the fiercest of weather. He enjoyed his later years at IBM, finally concluding a 40-year tenure at the company when he retired at the turn of the century at age 70. After his retirement, Fred realized a childhood dream and began building the first of two wooden boats and attending The WoodenBoat School in Brooklin, ME during several summers to expand and hone his craft. Each of his children were the eventual beneficiaries of his boat-building passion: a hand-constructed wooden Swampscott dory rowboat, "Sand Rover", and a Swampscott semi-dory sailboat, "Lookfar". In addition to boat building, Fred enjoyed playing bridge and golf with his friends on a weekly basis, exploring Colorado and off-roading in his Land Rover, and indulging his lifelong love of the great outdoors with trips throughout the Southwest. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Marilyn Mull Fead, his daughter Ellen Fead Fields (and her husband James Fields), his granddaughter Zoe Warnock (and her husband Gavin Warnock), his son Fred B. Fead III/Onyx V. Crimbil (and his husband Mark Lunetta), along with a host of nieces and nephews and their spouses & offspring. He will be deeply missed and long remembered.

