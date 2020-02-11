|
Fred passed away at the age of 76, on February 5th, 2020. He was born January 26th, 1944, in Pueblo, CO. Fred was the only child of Fred and Elsie Peashka. Fred was preceded in death by his father, Fred, his mother, Elsie, granddaughter Taylor Dillie, and son-in-law, Jake Pugh. He is survived by his ex-wife Linda and five children: Christie, Cathy (Allen), Fred, Missi (David) and Guy (Alyssa), 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Fred loved to watch WWF and Hallmark movies. He enjoyed anchovies on pizza, much to the disgust of his children. He enjoyed funsized Snickers and always had German chocolate cake with milk on his birthdays. Fred liked to dance and attended many dances at the Senior Center in Casa Grande where he was a driver for Meals on Wheels. Fred had several careers in his life. He taught High School math and coached wrestling. He also worked in plumbing supply at Raybacks in Boulder, CO. Fred worked at the family business, The Bookworm, in Boulder and was an avid reader. Fred spent the last years of his life at Mesa Vista of Boulder. There he was cared for by the loving and selfless staff. They would often give him math equations and make him repeat the numbers of PI. He had wonderful care from Agape Hospice as well. Dementia had robbed Fred of many things, yet he still had his wonderful manners and quirky sense of humor till the very end. We always told him he only had to remember three things. He is loved. He is safe and he is well taken care of. There are many things that Dad had taught us that we will never forget: always untie your shoes before taking them off, math skills are used everyday, there is a proper way to tuck in a shirt and most of all, he taught us to always lend a hand to others. He will always be remembered for his quirky sense of humor and his willingness to help others.
Published in The Daily Camera on Feb. 11, 2020