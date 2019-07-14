|
Frederick Benjamin Hugger, known as "Fred" passed away in his home in Longmont, CO on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. He was 35. Born on March 14, 1984 in Longmont, CO, Fred was the youngest of six children and lived his entire life there. Fred attended Rocky Mountain Elementary, Columbine Elementary, Heritage Middle School, and Skyline High School. Fred graduated from Front Range Community College with an Associates Degree in 2006. He continued his education at the University of Colorado at Boulder, focusing on Asian studies and Economics. Fred worked for the University of Colorado & the CU Book Store from 2004 until his death, where he was appreciated for his organizational skills and reliability. Fred's most enduring traits were his mellow disposition and his love of all things in nature. More often than not he was hiking, camping, snowboarding, or traipsing across the country to visit extended family and hurtle down a ridiculously steep slope. Fred especially loved to adventure with animals, and proved particularly tenderhearted toward all creatures. Fred is preceded in death by his parents, Delmar M. Hugger and Vivian E. Hugger, his grand-nephew Colton A. Swan Jr., and his beloved pit bull dog Sakura. Fred is survived by his older siblings: Marlene, Sara, Philip, Galen, and Maria, as well as their children whom he adored: 13 nieces and nephews, 3 grand-nephews, and one grand-niece. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Fred's name to Rocky Mountain Puppy Rescue http://rmpuppyrescue. org/ Condolences may be mailed to: Hugger Family PO Box 6450 Longmont, CO 80501-2079.
Published in The Daily Camera on July 14, 2019