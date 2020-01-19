|
Frederick "Freddy" Franklin Johnson Jr. died Thursday, January 16th, surrounded by his family. Fred was born March 28, 1929 in Pueblo, Colorado and attended Centennial High School where he was part of their 1946 State Champion football team. Fred went on to attend the University of Colorado at Boulder and was a premier athlete lettering in football, basketball and baseball his sophomore, junior and senior years. He was fortunate to have played under coaches Dal Ward, Bebe Lee and Frank Prentup. Following graduation, Fred accepted a teaching and coaching position for Boulder High School. During the summers, he played semi-pro baseball in Pierre, South Dakota with his best friend, Sox Walseth. At Boulder High, he coached the baseball team and took over as head football coach the following year. After his coaching days ended, Fred officiated football and basketball at both the high school and college levels. Fred met his future wife, Ora Wayne Meadows, at Boulder High as she was teaching in the Business Education Department. They married in 1956 and had 5 children. While at Boulder High, Fred taught history and physical education, and later ran the driver's education program for Boulder and Fairview high schools. He literally taught thousands of teenagers to drive. Can you imagine?! After 33 years with Boulder Valley School District, Fred retired and helped run the City of Boulder softball program. In the mid 70's, Fred began scorekeeping for the CU men's basketball games and continued as official scorekeeper for the next 3 decades. In later years, he enjoyed playing senior softball from age 55 to 85, traveling around the country for tournaments. He also enjoyed vacationing all over the world with his wife. He was a member of the Boulder Elks Club, Lions Club International (past District Governor), "C" Club and the First United Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife, Ora Wayne, and their 5 children; Julie (Dave) Herman, Jennifer (Bob) Cordell, Stephanie (Bill) Bond, Kelly (Tom) Baum, and Wayne (Rebecca) Johnson. 10 grandchildren; Rebecca (James) Orcutt, Jeremy Herman, Kyle Cordell, Melissa Bond and Jessica Bond, Travis Baum, Tyler Baum and Brittany Baum, Ava Johnson and Erika Johnson. 2 great grandchildren; Charlotte and Sophie Orcutt. He was preceded in death by his grandson Wayne Frederick Johnson and granddaughter Heidi Marie Cordell. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Greenwood & Myers Mortuary, 2969 Baseline Rd. Reception to follow at Carelli's. Casual dress encouraged. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Boulder High Panther Club at https://www.bhspanther club.org/panther-pay-dedicated-appeal.
Published in The Daily Camera on Jan. 19, 2020