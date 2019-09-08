Home

Freeman Clyncke Jr. Obituary
Freeman, a lifetime time resident of Boulder County, passed peacefully in his sleep at Greenridge Place, Westminster, CO. Born to Freeman W. Clyncke and Mary A. Hogan in Louisville CO. Freeman Served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955. He and Arlene G. Staab wed on May 10, 1958. Freeman owned Lazy Ranch Riding Stables in Eldorado Springs, farmed land in Boulder County, and in March of 1993 bought a ranch in New Raymer, CO. Freeman is preceded in death by his loving wife, Arlene G. Staab Clyncke. Freeman is survived by his children, Daniel, Dale, Geraldine, Jolene, and Jon; his grandchildren, Amy, Cody, Jenna, Jacob, Matthew, and Benjamin; his great-grandchildren, Aidyn, Presley, Scottie, Dillon, Kamdyn, and Shaylyn. Services will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:00am at Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church - 6739 South Boulder Road, Boulder, CO 80303.
Published in The Daily Camera on Sept. 8, 2019
