Galen Dee Smith, 67, of Argyle, Texas, formerly of Boulder and Longmont, Colorado, passed away on July 13, 2020 after a two and a half year long battle with mesothelioma cancer from asbestos exposure. He was born in Wichita, Kansas and moved to Boulder at the age of 3. After graduating from Boulder High School in 1971, he joined Local #3 of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union and earned both a Journeyman Plumbing license and a Master Plumbers license. He was best known in the Boulder area as the owner and operator of Noah Plumbing & Heating from 1981 to 2017. He was the friendly face that showed up at the door when your plumbing backed up in the middle of Thanksgiving dinner or you started to panic when the air conditioning at your restaurant went out on the hottest day of the year. Of course after fixing your problem he needed a few minutes to catch up with the latest news about your children or pet your dog's head. He even extended his plumbing expertise to Guatemala, traveling twice to Guatemala City to address the plumbing needs of a girls orphanage. He was passionate about his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, his family, bike riding, animals, and war history. He was a long time member of First Presbyterian Church of Boulder (now Grace Commons) and Calvary Bible Church of Boulder. He enjoyed teaching Sunday School to young children and also volunteered in the youth program. He is survived by his wife Marilyn of 48 years, daughters, Kareen Goodson and her husband John of Jamesville, New York, Leslie Howard, and her husband Jerry Paul of Mead Colorado, and son, Dale and his wife Jamie of Trophy Club, Texas. He also leaves behind a sister, Sybil Cochran of Katy, Texas, and brother, Warren Smith, of Boulder. If you wanted to see his eyes light up just mention one of his seven grandchildren: Zachary and Natalie Goodson, Calvin, Jackson and Henry Howard, and Kinley and Dalton Smith. He was preceded in death by his father, Morris Smith, mother Estel Smith, brother, Loren Smith, and sister, Nila Lies. A celebration of life service to be held at noon on Wednesday, July 22nd at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel located at 326 Terry Street, Longmont, Colorado. The service will be limited to immediate family due to Covid restrictions. A public viewing will precede the ceremony from 9:00am to 11:00am at the same location. Burial will follow the ceremony at Mountain View Memorial Park located at 3016 Kalmia Avenue, Boulder, Colorado. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation located at 1615 L Street NW, Suite 430, Washington, DC 20036 or curemeso.org. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website at www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com

