Longtime Boulder resident Jack Garber, son, brother, husband, father, uncle, grandfather, and great-grandfather died Monday, December 23, 2019 of natural causes. He was just a week shy of his 96th birthday. Born in Des Moines, Iowa at Mercy Hospital on December 30, 1923, Jack was the second child of Donald F. Burmeister and Nina Wilma Westfall Burmeister. When Jack was two years old, his father passed away suddenly of appendicitis. Later, Jack and his sister, Donna Lee, were adopted by his mother's second husband, Paul J. Garber. Jack went to grade school in Los Angeles, and the family later moved back to Des Moines, where Jack graduated from Theodore Roosevelt High School in 1942. In September 1942, Jack entered the University of Colorado in Boulder. In July of 1943, Jack joined the military in the Civil Engineer Corps (CEC) of the Navy at his father's request. He volunteered for underwater demolition teams--known as today's Navy Seals--and transferred into the Marine Corps for that training in the Hawaiian Islands. He was then sent to the south Pacific for WWII. As a member of the 2nd Division, 6th Regiment and the Fifth Amphibious Corps, he participated in four assault landings in 30 months in the southwest Pacific: Tarawa, Saipan, Leyte, and Luzon. Jack also witnessed the assault on Iwo Jima from a support ship just two miles out at sea. Boatswain's Mate Second Class Garber was honorably discharged March 8, 1946 with four battle stars and a purple heart. After the war, Jack returned to college at CU where he graduated with a civil engineering degree. While there, he met Nancy Baldwin of Chicago, IL and they married in 1949. They divorced in 1974. Jack held several management positions in the Environmental Control Systems Department of Johns-Manville Corporation in Salt Lake City and Denver from 1951 until he retired in 1984. In 1982, Jack married Janis Joan Sills Shrednik of Denver and they enjoyed life together in Boulder until her death in 2009. Jack was quite active in the Boulder community, where he was a member of First Presbyterian Church, the Sigma Chi fraternity chapter at CU, Shriners Children's Hospital, the Freemasons, and the Boulder Country Club for many years. He was a huge fan of the CU Buffaloes and Denver Broncos football teams. In addition, Jack became well known throughout Boulder for driving around town in his royal blue 1952 Willy's Jeep with the top and doors removed. He thoroughly enjoyed Colorado outdoor activities such as fishing, hunting, camping, sailing, and taught numerous people how to water ski on the Boulder Reservoir. Jack loved the snow, skied until he was 80 years old and was an original member of the "Over The Hill" skiing gang at Winter Park. Jack is survived by his four children, Jane Hailey of Boulder, Jill Melton of Castle Pines, Matthew Garber of Littleton, and Andrew Garber of Long Beach, California. He also leaves behind three nieces, Jackie MacKenzie of Bullhead City, AZ, Sarah Jones of Broomfield, and Amy Hancock of Louisville, two nephews, Steve Sherman of Durham, NC, and Mark Sherman of Boulder. Jack also leaves behind four grandchildren, eight step-grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Family and friends will miss him, his white-hot temper, sense of adventure, patriotism, fast and furious driving, his charming personality, and witty sense of humor. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations in the name of Jack Garber to Meals on Wheels of Boulder. Psalm 121: 1-2 "I lift my eyes up unto the mountains. Where does my help come from? My help comes from the Lord, Maker of Heaven, Creator of the Earth." The Memorial Celebration of Life for Jack will be held Monday, January 6, 2020 at 11am at First Presbyterian Church in the chapel. A short reception in the chapel hall will follow.
Published in The Daily Camera on Dec. 29, 2019