Former Boulder resident Gary Campbell died on April 6, in Reno, Nevada from complications following treatment for cancer. Gary was born in Reno and moved with his family to Boulder in 1956. He attended Washington Elementary, Casey Junior High and graduated from Boulder High in 1962. Gary served in the Army in Germany from 1963 to 1966. He received a Master of Science Degree in Computer Science from the University of Colorado Boulder in 1972. Gary started his career in the beginning days of Silicon Valley with Hewlett Packard, later retiring to a home in the mountains above Golden before moving back to Reno. Gary spent many years designing and solving computer problems, and was a lifelong and expert pool player, winning many tournaments over the years. Gary loved Moab, Utah and the surrounding area. He was introduced to the canyon country by his uncle and spent several months of every year exploring on his motorcycle with local Moab friends. In his later years, he put his motorcycle skills to use as a courtesy patrolman on Moab's Slickrock Bike Trail. Gary was preceded in death by his father Howard Campbell, his mother Margaret Pope and step father Douglas Pope, both long time residents of Boulder. He is survived by his wife Jerri Campbell, and sisters Barbara Campbell of El Rito, New Mexico and Jeanne Campbell of Grand Lake, Colorado, and brother David Pope of Longmont, Colorado.
Published in The Daily Camera on Apr. 14, 2020