Gary James Schulz, 63, of Boulder, Colorado, passed away July 12, 2020 after a 3 year battle with lung cancer. The son of Marvin 'Fritz' Schulz and Daphne (Short) Schulz, Gary was born in Erie Pennsylvania and lived with his family in Girard and West Springfield PA before joining his brother Eric in Boulder, Colorado in 1989. After graduating from Northwestern High School in Albion, PA in 1974, Gary studied machining operation, welding and industrial maintenance at the Regional Occupational Skills Center of Erie, PA. Gary practiced his craft at Teledyne Penn Union in Edinboro PA, Circular Technologies, Trimax Inc., Advanced Machining Inc., Ron Grob Co., Kimble Precision Inc. and Hirsh Precision Products in Colorado before finishing his career at St. Vrain Manufacturing in Longmont Colorado. As a Quality Control Specialist, his skills ensure the dependability of medical equipment we all rely upon and aerospace parts used by NASA and missions to Mars. Gary lived his life with hard work and a perseverance that was a model to all who knew him. Gary enjoyed the out of doors. As a young man he was an exceptional gardener, fisher and hunter. After becoming a life long vegetarian, his deep love for all the world's creatures transitioned into animal advocacy and healing wounded creatures at his home and volunteering at various animal sanctuaries. His cats lived a life of luxury indeed. Gary was an intellectual and had an encyclopedic knowledge of history, rock and roll, pop culture and politics that were beyond compare. Gary was 'Google' before Google, and when stumped it was usually still faster to text Gary than to look something up on the computer. Gary spent the last years of his life engaged in a process of deep inner exploration and personal growth, welcoming the subsequent risks and challenges to cultivate the best version of himself possible. Gary informed his last clinicians that he simply wanted more time in order to keep bettering himself, he had more work to do. Gary sought a higher power and found his version of it, both beyond and within himself. He cared deeply for the plight of the less powerful, marginalized and suffering and contributed to charitable causes. Gary is survived by a daughter, Lenni Schulz of North Carolina, a sister, Linda Schulz Michelini of North Kingsville, Ohio, and brothers Alan Schulz and wife Jeanne of Girard, Pa., Glen Schulz and wife Debbie of Katy, Texas, Jack Schulz and wife Becky of Midway, Georgia, Lee Schulz of North Kingsville, Ohio, and Eric Schulz and wife Michaela of Boulder, Colorado. Gary met his death with the same fortitude, strength, courage and compassion that underscored his life, even saying in his final hours that he felt for the many who were suffering more than he. Gary passed while in the arms of his brother Eric and sister-in-law Michaela at their home in Boulder surrounded by love, the Rocky Mountains, candles, kitties, garden flowers and his favorite Moody Blues albums playing. While in his hospital bed days before his death Gary was asked if he wanted anything. He said, "All I really want is a little more nice in this world." Let's all go be that.......and think of Gary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store