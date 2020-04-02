|
|
Gary Speckmann of Boulder and Aspen, Colorado passed away peacefully in his home in Boulder Sunday morning March 29th. He will be remembered fondly as a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Gary is survived by his two children John Speckmann (Brenda) and Anne Dale (Chris), his two grandchildren Benjamin Wiley Speckmann and Sophie Byrnne Speckmann, and his sister Sharon Robertson (Dan) and niece Christy Cooke. A very good man, Gary was content with his life and happy with who his children have grown to be. Practical and matter of fact to the end, he was always capable of good humor. He was loving of nature, the land and it's animals with whom there is always peace. Gary was born in Fremont, Nebraska to Benjamin and Opal Speckmann. The family moved to Scotts Bluff, Nebraska and then to La Junta, Colorado where Gary spent his most formative years and graduated from high school in 1950. Gary was a member of the well known Koshare' Indian Dancers based in La Junta. In 1951 he joined the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Honolulu, Hawaii where he was active in combat on a destroyer during the Korean Conflict. Upon his return in 1955, Gary attended the University of Colorado where he earned his BA in Business for accounting in 1958, and was a member of the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. After graduation, he started working at 'Sport Obermeyer' in Aspen, Colorado, where Gary was the Vice-President for 11 years. Gary and his wife Nancy raised their family there until 1979 when he returned to Boulder to live, once again. Upon departing 'Sport Obermeyer' in 1970, he began work as a regional sales representative for several ski related companies. He served his clients well and was well known for being fair and just when serving both Company and customer. Gary was also the first sales representative for 'Spyder Activewear' for 11 years. He represented 'Hot Gear' children's winter clothing, 'Volant Skis', 'Arena Swimwear', 'Spademan Bindings' and several other skiing related companies during his 40 year career. Once he retired, Gary enjoyed playing golf at Lake Valley Golf Course north of Boulder for many years. Gary was an avid CU Buffs fan and he enjoyed playing baseball and softball for many years, as well as fly fishing and skiing. Due to Covid-19, a 'Celebration of Life' service will be held at a later date in the fall. Condolences and memories can be shared at garyspeckmann [email protected] In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to: Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, P.O. Box 18987, Boulder, Colorado, 80308 Phone: (303) 823-8455
Published in The Daily Camera on Apr. 2, 2020