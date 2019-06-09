|
|
Gary passed away at home early Sunday morning, May 19, 2019 following a 17 year battle with Huntington's disease. He is predeceased by his father, Eric and siblings Rick, Kathy and Karen. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Catherine; daughters, Elizabeth and Olivia; his mother, Jean; siblings, Roy (Celeste) and Paul; as well as his nephew, Michael and niece, Ashley (Nick). Gary was born in Paterson, New Jersey, attended Paramus High School and graduated from Montclair State University with a B.S. in Biology. He moved to Boulder in the late 70s after visiting it on a cross-country trip with his friends and lived there until the early 1990s after which he moved to Northglenn. In Colorado he met his wife and they raised their family. He worked at Sun Microsystems, Exabyte, Black Roofing and Boulder Roofing. Gary loved the outdoor activities and the lifestyle of the west. He enjoyed camping, fishing and riding his motorcycle through the Rocky Mountains, although he always bemoaned the dearth of good pizza and delicatessens in Colorado. He delighted in sharing his love of the outdoors with his daughters, taking them camping and ice fishing in Colorado and teaching them to body surf during family vacations to the Jersey shore. Unfortunately, the relentless deterioration caused by Huntington's prevented him from enjoying the activities he so loved in the last part of his life. There will be no formal services. Friends and family will attend a Rockies game this season in his memory. His ashes will be scattered at a later date, both at a favorite Colorado fishing spot and on the Jersey Shore.
Published in The Daily Camera on June 9, 2019