|
|
Gayle Mertz died on June 9, 2019, unexpectedly, but after two decades of increasing health problems and disability. She remained smart, caring, intellectually nimble, knowledgeable, loving, and socially conscious throughout her life, until its end. Gayle is survived and deeply missed not only by her daughter Lisa Constant, her son David Mertz, her grandchildren Jax Perez and Sophia Perez, and her sister Marlene Surowitz, but also by many others. Gayle was born in Detroit, MI in 1941, in a Jewish neighborhood of an African American town, and became ethically engaged with its progressive traditions in the 1960s. She moved, in 1969, to Boulder, Colorado, where she helped shape and improve the community life of Boulder. She helped found the Boulder People's Clinic, its first methadone treatment center, she led the commission that wrote the 1973 Human Rights Ordinance (the first gay rights legislation in the USA), helped write state Indian Arts laws, and campaigned for anti-war and feminist movements. In her life, and with her children and grandchildren, Gayle inculcated a knowledge and appreciation of culture, art (including Native American arts that she became expert in), cooking across diverse cuisines, and the virtues of critical thought. From the 1970s to 90s, working for the Boulder District Attorney's office, Gayle led first its Consumer Protection Division, then the Safeguard legal education program that educated tens of thousands of young people throughout the USA on the Constitution. In her 60s and 70s, finally in Firestone, CO, Gayle continued to write for newspapers and advocate for political issues, including safer regulation of oil drilling in Weld County and beyond. Gayle was active in the lives of, and cherished, her grandchildren. Her visits to Hawaii, where they now live, were among her most valued memories, and she was filled with pride by the wonderful young people they have become. To honor Gayle's life, make the world a better place during yours. A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers or donations, give to GiveDirectly.
Published in The Daily Camera on June 12, 2019