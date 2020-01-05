|
|
Retired aerospace engineer, Edward Eugene (Gene) Shaw passed away on December 29, 2019, in the TRU Hospice Care Center at Longmont United Hospital. Gene left his family and friends mourning his passing while remembering him as a genuine, caring gentleman who loved God and his family. Born April 28, 1938, in Deadwood, South Dakota to Thomas Edward and Irene Stonefelt Shaw, Gene grew up in Lead, South Dakota. He attended all schools there before heading to Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Cambridge, Massachusetts. At MIT, Gene earned a B.S. in 1960 and an M.S. in 1964, both in Aeronautics and Astronautics. Gene met his wife-to-be, Beverly Ann Coolidge when they were middle and high school students in Lead. After a courtship through early college years, the couple married on July 31, 1960. By 1971 the couple had three children: Marjorie Elizabeth, Steven Coolidge, and Andrew Thomas. The young family moved to Colorado in 1964 where Gene worked for Martin Marietta in Denver for one year before he joined Ball Aerospace in Boulder. He always felt his study of space sciences was perfectly timed as he was able to work on the original Apollo systems at MIT. During his 35 years at Ball, he was involved with the Hubble Telescope, Mars Rover and other aerospace ventures. Supplementing his work enthusiasm, Gene volunteered with Boulder Optimist Club, was president of American Legion Baseball, served as senior warden at St. Aidan's Episcopal Church, and was active as a Fairview Band Parent. For many years he could be found enjoying all of his children's and grandchildren's extra-curricular activities. After retiring from Ball, Gene and Bev enjoyed spending much of each year at their cabin in the Black Hills of South Dakota. There they were able to absorb peace and joy with family and friends. Gene was preceded in death by his parents and brother Robert. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Beverly, of Arvada, daughter Marjorie of Longmont, son Steven and daughter-in-law Sandi of Niwot, son Andrew of Rapid City, South Dakota, and grandchildren Christopher Miller, Abigail Shaw and Grace Shaw. A celebration of Gene's life will be held at St. Aidan's Episcopal Church in Boulder,2425 Colorado Ave., Boulder, CO. 80302, Sunday, January 12th, at 2:00 P.M. Reception to follow. The Reverend Mary Kate Rejouis will officiate. Memorial contributions in Gene's memory may be made to St. Aidan's Episcopal Church or Imagine! Foundation (1400 Dixon, Lafayette, CO 80026). For online messages to the family visit www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Daily Camera on Jan. 5, 2020