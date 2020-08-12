Genevieve Margaret Willburn Gablehouse departed this life August 8, 2020. Born May 18, 1929 in Trinidad, Colorado, she was the daughter of Robert F. Sr. and Frances Genevieve Wells Willburn. She was a fourth generation Coloradoan. Her great-grandparents Rev. Asbury Hull and Agnes Quillian, Thomas and Frances Rogers and grandparents Aaron 0. and Alice L. Willburn came to Huerfano County before Statehood. Genevieve was raised on ranches in Custer, Huerfano, and Montezuma counties in Colorado. She graduated from Ft. Lewis College and taught first grade at Mancos, Colorado. She married Reuben H. "Gabe" Gablehouse June 19, 1949 at Durango, Colorado. He preceded her in death on July 7, 1996. Genevieve belonged to Southern Colorado Territorial Daughters and enjoyed family genealogical research. She was a long-time volunteer with Boulder Community Hospital, having contributed more than 20,000 hours. She received the Gold Leaf on the Tree of Life Award from the Hospital in 1990. In 1992 she was honored as one of the Volunteers of the year. She is survived by: her brother, Frank Willburn and his children; her children, Timothy R. Gablehouse (Barbara); R. Daniel Gablehouse (Delia); Nancy Gablehouse Fossum (Sheldon); Kelly Gablehouse Calkins (Donn). Grandchildren, Brian Gablehouse (Lindsay), Kristin Gablehouse (Joshua Lawton), Andrew Gablehouse (Jennifer), Phillip Gablehouse, Heather Visintin (Drew), Nicole Ristom (Michael), Erin Fossum, A.J. Fossum (Laura). And great-grandchildren, Zachary Gablehouse, Ethan Gablehouse, Owen Gablehouse, Mason Gablehouse, Alric Visintin and Trisdan Visintin. The family requests that any memorials or donations be sent to the "Gabe" Gablehouse Memorial fund at the University of Colorado Foundation. University of Colorado Foundation, Inc. College of Engineering and Applied Science Development Office 1800 Grant Street, Suite 725 Denver, CO 80203 https://giving.cu.edu/ fund/aerospace- engineering-d epartment-excellence- fund

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store