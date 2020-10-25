1/1
George Bittler
1950 - 2020
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of George T. Bittler, 70, of Broomfield, formerly of Boulder, and Sterling, CO. He died Thursday Oct. 8, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Health Care in Lafayette, CO. He is Survived by his wife of 45 years Cathy Jo and their two children Scott Bittler of Sterling CO., and Kelli Jo Crawford (David) of Highlands Ranch, and four grandchildren, one brother in law, Zale of Missoula, MT., one sister, Sue and (Ron) Waits of Longmont. He preceded in death by his parent Maurice (Mory) H. Bittler, Betty J Russell, sister Collen Bender. George was born June 20, 1950 in Conneaut, Ohio to Maurice H. & Betty Jane Russell Bittler. He attended and graduated from the Connaut schools. On November 30, 1974 he was united in marriage to Cathy Jo Davenport at Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Boulder. He was a Project Manager at IBM in Boulder for 25 years. He was then sent to Lexmark to finish his career. After his early retirement he fulfilled his lifelong dream and a passion for cars and he established the Platt River Tire Company in Sterling, CO. George was an entrepreneur who used to love fishing, golf, and hunting. One of his favorite passions was the "Father and Son" pheasant trips every November. He loved the Colorado Rockies, Denver Broncos, and whatever sport the kids were in. Family was everything for George. George is described as a caring, loving and kind person who loved life. And will be dearly missed by everyone in his life. A Celebration in honor of George's Life will be held June 20, 2021, at Big Elk Meadows in Lyons, CO. In Lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Big Elk Fire Department, PO Box 440, Lyons, CO. 80540. For online messages to the family visit www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com.

Published in The Daily Camera on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
