George Joseph Bradley, 82, of Boulder, CO passed away on May 2, 2019 at home with his family present. George was born in Elizabeth, NJ on April 17, 1937 to the late George Francis Bradley and his Austrian mother, Marie (Sauer) Bradley. George played the accordion and the trumpet in his youth and was a member of the Morristown Colonials Drum and Bugle Corps. He was a 1955 graduate of Linden High School and attended Seton Hall University. He served in the US Army as a radio team chief and was honorably discharged after being stationed in Germany. He attended the RCA Institute in NYC for electronics and later graduated with a BA from the University of Colorado Denver and an MA from Lesley College, Cambridge, Massachusetts. He had a long career in electronics and technical equipment sales. He worked as a transmission engineer for 10 years at Mountain Bell. In 1980 he decided to go into technical sales. George met his wife, Eleanor Handler, at the Hunter Mountain Ski Resort in NY. They were married in August 1963 and decided to move out west to Colorado. They started a family and decided to build their dream home with acreage in Boulder for their many animals. George and friends built a barn on the property for their horses. Friendly and outgoing, George was known as a good and helpful neighbor. In the winter, he used his tractor to plow his neighbors' driveways. George and Eleanor were longtime theater subscribers of the Denver Center of Performing Arts. They were members of the Boulder Country Club. He was also a parishoner of Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church. He is survived by his wife, Eleanor, of 55 years, his daughters Elaine Bradley McCarthy of Indiana and Joyce K. Bradley of Edwards, CO, his grandsons Bradley and Collin McCarthy, his sister, Joan Lonergan of Davenport, FL, and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank his doctors, Dr. Hoskinson, Dr. Pizzi, and Dr. Lammers, Front Range Hospice, and his many caregivers. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation (npcf.us) or the Humane Society of Boulder Valley (boulderhumane.org). Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 7, at Greenwood & Myers Mortuary, 2969 Baseline Rd. Boulder, CO from 5-7 PM. A funeral mass will be held at Sacred Heart of Mary Church at 6939 S. Boulder Rd. Boulder, CO at 11 AM on Wednesday, May 8.
Published in The Daily Camera on May 5, 2019