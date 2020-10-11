A long-time resident of Boulder, George Lee Duvall, Jr., nearly 92 died peacefully in his home on October 5, 2020. He was born in Denver on November 20, 1928. After graduating from North High School in 1946, George attended the University of Colorado earning a degree in Aerospace Engineering in 1950. Following graduation, he married Pauline Frances Emhovick. They were married for 34 years before she preceded him in death in 1984. Early in his career he worked for Boeing in Seattle and Wichita. Moving back to Denver, he spent the rest of his career at Martin Marietta (now Lockheed Martin). George served as the President of the National Society of Aeronautical Weight Engineers and as President of the Board of the Apache Park Homeowner's Association for many years. He was an avid golfer, had a great love for the CU Buffs and the Denver Broncos. He enjoyed skiing, traveling, and a good swing band. George is survived by his wife of 34 years, Sallie Laney Keirns Duvall. He is also survived by 5 children, 10 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren as follows: Susan (Kyle) Duvall-Dickson Sara Duvall Noah and Kylie Cole Andrea (Albert) Hatch Andrea (Albert) Hatch Andre Hatch Daniel (Missy) Duvall Bret (Molly) Duvall Emma and Claire Duvall Adrienne (Brent) Winston Harper Koldeway Cheyenne and Tynlee Winston John (Margot) Duvall Amy (Nic) Beckmann Maisie and Oliver Beckmann Katie Duvall Kay (Brian) Mitchell Taylor (Audrey) Vap Kaceton Vap Dylan (Amanda) Vap Chesney, Landrik and Daya Pearl Vap Doug (Mary Lou) Keirns Christopher (Carli) Keirns Maggie Keirns George's smile could light up a room and the love he had for his family and friends was felt by all. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Trail Winds Hospice in Boulder, 75 Manhattan Dr Ste 208 Boulder, CO 80303, www.TrailWinds Hospice.com.

