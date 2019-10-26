|
On Tuesday, October 15, 2019, George Edwin Lamb of Epping, New Hampshire passed away at the age of 84. George was born April 16, 1935, in Hilo, Territory of Hawaii, to Samuel and Minnie (Solomon) Lamb. His early life was spent in Hawaii, Mississippi and North Carolina where his father work for various national parks and wildlife agencies. They returned to Colorado and the family dairy farm (Windsor, CO) during WWII. He graduated from Windsor High School in 1952. He was a graduate of Denver University, BA and University of New Mexico, MBA. His career in business began at Sandia Corporation, Albuquerque, NM and continued with other Dept. of Defense R&D companies. The family moved back to Colorado in 1970 when George went to work for The National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder. He spent several years working for the Colorado Dept. of Agriculture, but returned to NCAR to finish his career as the Facility Director. He retired in 1995. He served on active duty in the U.S. Navy for four years. He continued service in the Navy Reserves, serving as a Cryptologic specialist. He rose to the rank of Captain and was commanding officer of two reserve NSG units in Colorado, retiring in 1990. In May of 1960 he married Ann Adams in Denver CO. They raised two children, George Eric (deceased) and Jennifer MacDougall. After retirement he enjoyed traveling and living where his two grandchildren resided. He discovered that he enjoyed fixing Ann's sewing machine which lead him to teaching classes on the Singer Featherweight sewing machine. He spent many hours cleaning, refurbishing, and servicing these machines. He had a great love of books and history and rejoiced in horrible puns that left his audience groaning and begging him to stop which only encouraged him more. George was preceded in death by his son, Eric, his father and his mother and brother (infant) Frank. He is survived by his wife, Ann, daughter and son-in-law Jennifer and Kevin MacDougall, grandchildren Katie and Andy MacDougall, his brother and wife, Charles and Rita Lamb of Las Cruces, New Mexico, and their children Debi, Wayne and Christina. He is also survived by special family friends, John and Margie Darmody, Siobhan and Jack. A Celebration of his life will be held in Colorado in the summer of 2020. Brewitt Funeral Home, Epping, NH. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Compassionate Care Hospice, 18 Orchard View Drive, Unite 4, Londonderry, NH 03053 or your local animal shelter. For more information, please visit brewittfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Camera on Oct. 26, 2019