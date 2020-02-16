Home

POWERED BY

Services
M.P. Murphy & Associates Funeral Directors
7464 Arapahoe Rd Ste A-3
Boulder, CO 80303-1500
(303) 530-4111

George Henry Seaks "Hener" Seaks II


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Henry Seaks "Hener" Seaks II Obituary
George Henry "Hener" Seaks II passed away quietly on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. He had been suffering from internal medical problems and was admitted to Good Samaritan Medical Center in mid-January 2020. Mr. Seaks was born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on August 29, 1946. He was the son of John Miller Seaks and Anne Gitt Baker Seaks. He was raised in Abbottstown, Pennsylvania and then moved to York, Pennsylvania shortly after his middle school years. He attended and graduated from York Suburban High School in 1964. He was an excellent athlete and for many years he held the record for a 97-yard kickoff return. Mr. Seaks attended and graduated from the University of Virginia in 1968 and was an active member of the Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity. Following his graduation, he attended George Washington University in Washington, D.C. and began his law career at the General Services Administration in Washington. Following a short stint practicing law in Gettysburg, he moved to Boulder to continue his law practice and to specialize in construction litigation. During his 35 years as a Boulder resident, he practiced law at Wells Love & Scoby LLC and later with Hurth Sisk & Blakemore LLP. Mr. Seaks, with his special charm, his laughter, and friendship with his many friends, will be truly missed by those that knew him. At his request, there will be no funeral service, but should you want to honor Mr. Seaks, please direct contributions to his beloved Humane Society at 2323 55th Street Boulder, Colorado 80301. For online messages visit www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Daily Camera on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -