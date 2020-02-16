|
George Henry "Hener" Seaks II passed away quietly on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. He had been suffering from internal medical problems and was admitted to Good Samaritan Medical Center in mid-January 2020. Mr. Seaks was born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on August 29, 1946. He was the son of John Miller Seaks and Anne Gitt Baker Seaks. He was raised in Abbottstown, Pennsylvania and then moved to York, Pennsylvania shortly after his middle school years. He attended and graduated from York Suburban High School in 1964. He was an excellent athlete and for many years he held the record for a 97-yard kickoff return. Mr. Seaks attended and graduated from the University of Virginia in 1968 and was an active member of the Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity. Following his graduation, he attended George Washington University in Washington, D.C. and began his law career at the General Services Administration in Washington. Following a short stint practicing law in Gettysburg, he moved to Boulder to continue his law practice and to specialize in construction litigation. During his 35 years as a Boulder resident, he practiced law at Wells Love & Scoby LLC and later with Hurth Sisk & Blakemore LLP. Mr. Seaks, with his special charm, his laughter, and friendship with his many friends, will be truly missed by those that knew him. At his request, there will be no funeral service, but should you want to honor Mr. Seaks, please direct contributions to his beloved Humane Society at 2323 55th Street Boulder, Colorado 80301. For online messages visit www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Daily Camera on Feb. 16, 2020