George S. Pappas passed away on February 23, 2019 following a lifetime of giving to his family, church and community. Born on February 25, 1926, in Woburn, Massachusetts, George was a first-generation immigrant, and the first in his family to receive a college degree.. He served in the Army Air Corps during World War II. George married Charleen R. LeVasseur in 1952 and they began a family while he worked as a teacher. Ever mindful of the importance of education he returned to college and received his Master of Business Administration. In 1964, George moved his growing family to Boulder, Colorado when recruited by Ball Corporation. He worked for Ball until he retired in 1988 as a Vice President. Professionally, George worked in contract management, was active with the National Contract Management Association and taught contract and negotiation classes throughout the country. George was active in the Nomad Playhouse both on stage and behind the curtain. He also volunteered with organizations serving youth and those in need. His home was always open to travelers, family and others who needed a place to be surrounded by family and love. George was a faithful and active member of the Sts. Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church in Boulder. In recognition of his outstanding service, dedication and loyalty to the Church he was bestowed the highest honor given to a layman of the church. In 2007, he became an Archon in the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle, Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople by the Archbishop of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America. George was a loving husband to Charleen, his wife of 66 years. He made her laugh. He made her happy. He was also a caring father to his 11 children. He shared his love of travel with annual family road-trips throughout North America, and he later traveled the world with Charleen. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered. George is survived by his wife Charleen; children Stefani Pappas Wilson, Peter Pappas (Mary), William Pappas, Nicole Pappas (Scott Bartel), Mark Pappas, Andrea Pappas Merrill (David), David Pappas (Chris), Melanie Pappas (Mike Machuga), Christopher Pappas, and George Pappas, Jr.; grand-children Adrienne Wilson Mann, Dana Wilson, Taylor Wilson, Madeline Pappas, Sophie Pappas, Chandra (Bartel) Fleming, Michael Bartel, Felina Tanner, Juan Tanner, Caley Pappas, Luke Pappas, Lee Pappas, Justin Pappas, Madison Pappas, and George (Geoy) Pappas, III; great-grand-children Severette (Tanner) Gurule, Amber Tanner-Allen, Miguel Tanner, Ronin Tanner, Kane Tanner, Amelia Mann, and Charlotte Mann; and great-great-grand-daughter Lorelei Gurule; his brother Robert Pappas and sister Virginia Zarella of Woburn MA, and his sister Rita Caleshu of Naples FL. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Michelle Pappas Tanner. Visitation will be at Crist Mortuary, 3395 Penrose Place in Boulder, on Thursday, February 28, from 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be Friday, March 1, at 10:00 a.m. at Saints Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 5640 Jay Rd, Boulder, CO. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Saints Peter and Paul Church in George Pappas' name.
Published in The Daily Camera from Feb. 27 to Mar. 3, 2019