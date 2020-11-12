1/
Georgia Helen Muro
Muro, Georgia H. age 96 of Left Hand Canyon and Denver, CO. entered into eternal life on November 2, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Vincent P. and son Steven P. (1976). She is survived by her son Jimmie E. (and wife Jan), her grandchildren Michael E. and Christine M. Muro (Brown), and nephews and nieces, along with a host of beautiful friends. Georgia was born on Aug 31, 1924 to William and Georgia Briscoe in Lake Andes, SD. Her parents and brother Stanley E. and sisters Ester Guptill and Bonnie Maruska preceded her in death. She loved traveling, hiking and camping with her children and grandchildren. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother who opened her heart and her home to her friends and anyone she met throughout her life. She spent her final days at the home that her husband and father-in-law built in the mountains in Jamestown, CO. Georgia was forever grateful for the childhood on her parents farm in SD. She received her first 8 years of education in a one room schoolhouse with the same teacher (Thersea Briscoe) and kept in touch with her until her death in 2010. Upon finishing High School in Wagner, SD in May of 1943, Georgia moved to Seattle, WA. to live with her brother, sister-in-law, and nephew. There she worked for the government at the Navy port. In October of 1943 she met her future husband Vincent who joined the Navy in May of 1943. They were married a week before he left for overseas duty in January of 1945. After Vince was discharged from the Navy they moved to Denver, CO to live with his family. Georgia re-entered the workforce at Neusteters Department Store in Denver. From there she worked at Colorado National Bank in the loans department and spent her final career years at Valley View Hospital (Humana) as personnel director. Upon retirement she traveled all throughout Europe and around the world with her loving husband. Her celebration of life will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lafayette, CO. internment will be held following services.

Published in The Daily Camera on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
My condolences to the family. May you find comfort in your treasured memories and Gods promise to return our loved ones. 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
S Chambers
