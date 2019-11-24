|
Gerald, known to all as Bud, was a well-known, long-time resident of Boulder, CO where he attended C.U., receiving his degree in architecture in 1971, then practicing in that field for many years before relocating to the warmer climes of Savannah, GA in 2006. Bud served his country in Vietnam as SP5 (T) in the U. S. Army Military Police Corps, where he received injuries during the infamous Tet Offensive of 1968. He was awarded the Bronze Star for Meritorious Achievement in Operations Against Hostile Forces. Bud was the eldest child of Gerald G. & Rae L. Hunt. Born in Cedar Rapids, IA, he grew up in Marshalltown and graduated high school there in 1960. He was preceded in death by his parents, his younger brother Kevin, and baby sister, Annette. He is survived by a sister, Barbara Bailey of South Carolina, and by his daughter Jordan of Boston, MA, and his sons Tyler and Justin, both of Erie, CO. Bud and his former wife Maria (nee) Vida, now of Denver, were married in Cedar Rapids in December 1974. In Savannah, Bud was an active member of the American Legion Post 184, serving in their ceremonial Honor Guard. He had long owned a 1942 Ford military surplus "Jeep" which he had completely restored and proudly drove in their July 4th parades. Bud's laughter, generosity and cooking will be missed dearly. He will be fondly remembered by his family and many friends, including retired Army Nurse, Jane Thomas. Donations in memory of Bud may be made to the Kevin L. Hunt Memorial Scholarship Fund at www.marshall towncommunitycollege foundation.org/ donations. The scholarship was established in memory of his late brother and is awarded annually to a Marshalltown High School senior enrolling at Marshalltown Community College. Interment will be in Fort Logan National Cemetery, Denver at noon on November 27th, 2019. Additional info here: www.bradley banderson.com/notices/ Gerald- HuntJr
