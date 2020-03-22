|
|
On March 6, 2020, Gerald (Gerry) Lee Allen, loving husband and father, passed away peacefully at the age of 93 in Boulder, CO. Gerry was born in Mt. Vernon, IN, on September 30, 1926. He enlisted in the Navy during his senior year of high school. He served for 2 years during World War II. Gerry graduated from Indiana University, Bloomington, with a degree in Economics. On February 26, 1950, he married Gloria Jean Weiss and they raised 2 daughters, Sheryl and Pamela. Gerry and Gloria moved to Colorado in the early 1960's. Gerry originally worked for Martin Company (Lockheed Martin) and Gates Rubber Company in Denver before starting at the University of Colorado in Boulder, where he was the Associate Director of the Business Research Center in the Business School for 22 years. Gloria and Gerry loved to travel especially by cruise ship. They went on over 30 cruises and their favorites were to Alaska and Hawaii. Besides cruises they have been all over the world including Europe, Asia, and Australia/New Zealand. Asked what they are most proud of, Gerry is most proud of moving to Colorado for Gloria's health (drier climate), "It was the best decision we ever made." They enjoyed everything about Colorado including camping, hiking, skiing and going to Buff games. He is survived by daughter Sherry Swenson of Longmont, daughter and son-in-law Pam and Nigel Conners of Basalt, CO and brother Keith of Port Charlotte, FL. He also has 3 grandchildren and one great grandson living in Colorado and Virginia. Gerry was preceded in death by his wife Gloria (Weiss), his father and mother, Lealon and Edna (Fisher), and brother Donald. Visitation will take place at Greenwood & Myers (2969 Baseline Rd, Boulder) on March 25 th from 4 - 7 PM. Gerry will be laid to rest in a private family burial. Due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns at this time, we will be limiting the amount of people in the mortuary at a given time to create the required social distancing. Please call Greenwood & Myers at 303-440-3960 with any questions or concerns you have regarding the visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held later this summer. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to Humane Society of Boulder Valley, Halcyon Hospice & Palliative Care, Sunrise of Boulder, and First Presbyterian Church in Boulder.
Published in The Daily Camera on Mar. 22, 2020