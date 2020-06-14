Gerald "Jerry" Pilgrim
1938 - 2020
Gerald "Jerry" Pilgrim (82) passed away peacefully in Green Valley, AZ on May 14, 2020. He was born in McCamey, TX on February 7, 1938 to GB and Lois Pilgrim. He was raised on the Mabee Oil Camp and in Andrews, TX where he graduated from Andrews High School in 1956. He was the captain and star half-back of the Andrews Mustangs football team. He married his high school sweetheart, Lonell Nix in 1957. They were married for 63 years. While living in Andrews, Jerry owned a sporting goods store and made many lasting friendships with football coaches throughout West Texas. In 1967, Jerry and Lonell moved to Boulder, CO where they spent the next 53 years during which Jerry worked mostly in real estate and investments until he retired. During his time in Boulder, Jerry served as president of the Jaycee's and of Flatirons Country Club. He was a longtime member of the CU Buff Club and a dedicated fan of the CU Buffs football and basketball teams. He held season tickets for both for over 40 years. In their retirement, Jerry and Lonell also lived part-time in Green Valley, AZ where he enjoyed golfing and relaxing. Jerry is survived by his wife, Lonell, his daughters Alison (Gagnon) and Mallory (Salak), son-in-law Mark Salak, his grandchildren; Jared (Gagnon), Peyton (Salak), Jordyn (Salak) and Jillian (Salak) his sister Ann (Mayes) and brother-in-law Tom Mayes as well as many beloved friends made over the years. He chose to be cremated. A celebration of life gathering for friends and family will be held at a later date.

Published in The Daily Camera on Jun. 14, 2020.
