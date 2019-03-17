|
Gerald L. "Jerry" Skeels of Lyons Colorado died March 3, 2019 at home. He was born February 5, 1936, in Denver to Chauncey L. and Edith (Rasco) Skeels. He graduated from South High School, attended Colorado State University, and was a member of the Colorado Civil Air Patrol and National Guard. On December 31, 1960, he married Judy Jacobson. In 1995, he retired from the Federal Aviation Administration. He later worked for the Denver Metro Convention & Visitors Bureau, was active in the American Water Works Association, volunteered at the Travelers Assistance Program at DIA, and served as a Planning Commissioner for the town of Lyons. He is survived by his wife, his four daughters, Jolece, Janay, Janette, and Misty; their spouses and seven grandchildren.
Published in The Daily Camera on Mar. 17, 2019