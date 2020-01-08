|
Gerald Leon Zancanelli, known as "Sonny" to his family, of Louisville, Colorado was called home on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Gerald was an amazing man who will be greatly missed by family and friends, along with the thousands of students he taught over the years. Gerald enjoyed cooking, golfing, traveling (Hawaii, Arizona, and Grand Lake being his favorite destinations), sporting events, and time with friends and family. He was born on August 13, 1934 in Boulder, Colorado to Josephine "Mabel" Zancanelli (Asti) and Leon A. Zancanelli. He spent his youth on the family ranch (now the Coal Creek Golf Course) in Louisville, Colorado where he enjoyed tending to the animals. He graduated from Louisville High School in 1952, where he was a star athlete and class president. Gerald attended Colorado A&M University (CSU) studying Agriculture. He also played football and was a member of ROTC. Upon graduation, Gerald commissioned as a Navigator in the U.S. Air Force, earning the rank of Captain. He later went on to receive his master's degree in Mathematics Education from the University of Colorado-Boulder. From 1960 to his retirement in 1991, Gerald taught Mathematics and Business for Boulder Valley Schools (Centennial Junior High School, Platt Junior High School, and Fairview High School). Throughout his career he coached Football, Basketball, and Track, including being the Head Coach for the University of Colorado Women's basketball program (1975-1978). He later went on to be the Boys' Basketball Coach at Fairview High School. He is survived by his nephew: Doug Zancanelli, nieces: Jill (Zancanelli) Brown and Joy (Zancanelli) Uhl, great nieces: Meghan (Zancanelli) Brown and Jayden Brown; and great nephews: Zachary Zancanelli, Andrew Brown, Dante Uhl, and Michael Thomas. Gerald is proceeded in death by his parents and brother, John Zancanelli. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, January 13 at Sacred Heart of Mary Church, located at 6739 S Boulder Rd Boulder, Colorado, with reception to follow. A private burial service will be held prior to the service.
Published in The Daily Camera on Jan. 8, 2020