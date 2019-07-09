|
Gerry was born in Algiers, Louisiana on April 20, 1933 to Mildred Anna and William Philip Guidry. He was the last of five children; Mary, Philip, Rosemary, Patrick, then "little Gerry." While quite young, his family moved to Pacific Palisades, California. The family was grounded deeply in their Catholic faith, and Gerry served as an altar boy at St. Vibiana Cathedral in Los Angeles, and even spent a year attending the seminary until he realized he couldn't live life without getting married. Gerry graduated from Saint Monica's High School in 1950, and went on to attend college at Santa Monica College and Loyola. Gerry went on to serve in the Coast Guard during the Korean War. In 1962, Gerry went to a singles club in his parish, called "Sinners and Saints," and there he met the beautiful French Canadian, Pierrette Gisele St. Martin. A courtship followed, and they were married May 15, 1963. They went on to have six children; Monique, Michele, Suzanne, Daniel, Christopher, and Maria. That was a lot of mouths to feed, and Gerry spent 32 years working for Wyeth Laboratories (now Pfizer), first as a salesman out of Bakersfield, California (1963-1979), then as a regional manager, out of Denver, Colorado (1979-1995). Gerry found time to volunteer beyond his job with Meals on Wheels, visits to nursing homes, Marriage Encounter, youth ministry, and Job Bank of Northern Colorado. Once Gerry retired from Wyeth, he and Pierrette moved to Fort Collins to build their dream house and live a more quiet life. Gerry delighted in spending time with the first of his grandchildren; Marcus, and many days he would pick Marcus up from school in his 1931 Ford Model A. Family has always been the great pride and motivator for Gerry and he went on to welcome and cherish each of his grandchildren that followed; Nathan, Nicolette, Alana, Itzel, Jovan, Velo, Lincoln, and Upton. Along the way that meant he also welcomed in the partners of his children and made them family; Becky, Earl, Luz, and Ginger. Because of those grandchildren he and Pierrette moved to Erie, and have spent the past thirteen years there. They have been members of two local parishes; Immaculate Conception and St. Scholastica, and Gerry loved the time he spent as a member of the Knights of Columbus. The thing Gerry treasured most in this world was family, and he has gone to join his parents, siblings and their spouses, and two nieces in heaven on July 6, 2019. Here on earth remain his wife, children, grandchildren, Shirley Guidry (sister in law), and many nieces and nephews who will continue to honor and value FAMILY. Gerry's life will be celebrated with a Rosary on Wednesday, July 10, 7:00 p.m. at Darrell Howe Mortuary in Lafayette, CO, and a Funeral on Thursday, July 11, 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Published in The Daily Camera on July 9, 2019