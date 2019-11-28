|
|
It is with our deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of Gil and Babs Nelson (Horatio Gilbert Nelson, Jr age 88 and Mary Jennette (Babasin) Nelson, age 91) due to injuries sustained from an automobile accident on November 11th after enjoying a night of bowling. They passed away on November 13th surrounded by their children, grandchildren and great grandson. Gil and Babs passed away in their story book life holding hands continuing their fairy tale life in heaven. They were married over 63 years.
They met in Germany and reconnected after living a year apart when Babs moved back to the United States. On their first meeting after Babs return, Gil asked Babs to marry him and they married 6 months later. They had three children, Julie (Sullivan), Horatio Gilbert III (Rocky) and Candi (Nicholson) who feel incredibly blessed to have had these two beautiful people as parents. They loved, supported and encouraged each one of their children to do their best.
In 1966, the family moved to Tennessee so that Gil, 35, could go to Dental School while Babs taught music at a Junior High School where she became the first woman marching band teacher. After Gil graduated from Dental School in 1970, the family decided to move to Boulder, Colorado where Babs had spent her summers as a little girl, in her family's cabin at Chautauqua Park. Gil took over an existing Dental practice in downtown Boulder and practiced dentistry for over 15 years in both Boulder and Broomfield. Babs began teaching Orchestra at Baseline Junior High in 1973 and eventually taught at several Junior Highs in Boulder including Casey and Platt Junior High Schools.
Both Babs and Gil led a very active life and enjoyed playing Tennis, Golf, Bowling, Bridge and listening/ going to Jazz night every Saturday evening. They were very active in the BTA and Gil not only ranked in state for years, ran many tournaments that included hosting the draws over the years. In addition to tennis, Babs was very active in Newcomers after moving to Boulder and eventually became the President. They have remained friends with everyone they met through Newcomers and their activities. Babs was a very talented musician attending Julliard as a young girl. She played the violin and was active with the Boulder Philharmonic up until turning 80.
Gil and Babs are survived by their children, Julie, Rocky and his wife Daphne, Candi and her husband Randy Nicholson, their grandchildren Amara Murray, Jessica Sullivan, Taylor Sullivan, Horatio Gilbert Nelson, IV (Rocky, Jr), Levi Nicholson and Sage Nicholson and their great grandson Keaton Mullen along with many dear friends. The impact they had on anyone they met was immense; they are greatly missed.
The family is planning a Celebration of Life on their anniversary in June of next year. Please let the family know if you would like an announcement of the Celebration by sending your contact information to [email protected].
Published in The Daily Camera from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2019