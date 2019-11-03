|
|
Giorgian Zekay (f.k.a. George Arthur Szekely), for many years a resident of Boulder, CO. Born May 25, 1939 in Bradford, PA, to the late George E. and Caroline (Cliff) Szekely. He grew up with his sisters Kathryn and Charlene in Milwaukee, WI, where his late grandparents Ernest and Sari Szekely also lived. Giorgian graduated from Carroll College in Waukesha, WI and has been employed in different capacities in government and in private enterprise in WA, AR, CA and CO. With a magnificent basso profundo voice, both solo and choral singing have been part of Giorgian's life wherever he has lived. He is survived by his sister Kathryn Calder and brother in law Harold Calder, of Prescott, AZ, and their children, grand- and great-grandchildren; brother in law John Luehrsen (sister Charlene decd.) of Madison, WI, and their children; god-children Angelina and Christopher Le of TX, and their children; cousins in the Dobo family of Paris, France. Interment will be at Green Mountain Cemetery, with funeral arrangements entrusted to Greenwood & Myers Mortuary. To send condolences please go to www.greenwoodmyersfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Camera on Nov. 3, 2019