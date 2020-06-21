Glen Arthur Dobbs
1966 - 2020
Glen Arthur Dobbs was born to Clyde and Jan Dobbs in Topeka, KS on April 30, 1966. He passed away at his home in Boulder, CO on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Glen graduated from North High School in Wichita, KS and Wichita State Univerity. He was a poet and a lover of music and art, tropical fish and tea pots. He was a member of the Boulder Chorale and played the oboe in the Denver Park Hill Congregational United Church of Christ choir. He was a passionate gardener and especially loved roses. Glen was a loving son, brother, friend and a devoted uncle and will be missed by his family, Goodwill co-workers and many friends. He is survived by his mother, Jan Dobbs, his sisters Valerie McNee (John) and Denise Noe and by nieces Emily Roberson (Russell) and Elaine Kemp (Beau) and his five great nephews, Will, John Henry, Gavin, Finnegan and Grant, and extended family. Memorial arrangements will be made at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Glen may be made to Ryan's Mental Health Partners https://www.mhpcolo rado.org/donate-today/ Online obituary is https://www.kramer familydenver.com/ obituaries/2020/6/19/ glen-arthur-dobbs

Published in The Daily Camera on Jun. 21, 2020.
