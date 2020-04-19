|
Sculptor Glenna Goodacre died peacefully at her home in Santa Fe on Monday evening after a series of illnesses. A Santa Fe resident since 1983, Goodacre had an international reputation but is most well-known for the Vietnam Women's Memorial installed in Washington, DC on the National Mall in 1993 and for the Sacagawea U.S. Dollar first minted in 2000. Her largest piece is the massive Irish Memorial cast in 2002 for Penn's Landing in Philadelphia. "She was a remarkable person, warm, caring, funny, positive and driven," said her son, Tim. "She loved to encourage and support our great adventures in life. It was so much fun being around her. I was fortunate to be her son." "I lost my mother, hero and best friend," Jill said in a statement. "My heart is completely broken. She was one of the most celebrated artists of all time, and yet she always said that her greatest pieces were her two children. I will miss her love, laughter and humor." Glenna Maxey was born on August 28, 1939 in Lubbock, Texas, and knew from an early age that she wanted to be an artist. She was encouraged by her parents Homer and Melba Maxey. After high school, Glenna moved on to study art at Colorado College where she met her first husband William Goodacre. Upon graduation in 1961, she returned to Lubbock to begin her career as a prolific painter in addition to being a wife, a great cook and hostess, and the mother of two children Jill and Tim. Glenna shifted her career from painting to sculpture, moving to Boulder, Colorado, in 1974 to raise her children and to be closer to Art Castings foundry in Loveland. After her divorce in 1983, Glenna moved to Santa Fe. She had visited New Mexico for years as a child with her parents, who had a cabin on the Pecos River. Glenna also made many trips to Santa Fe and Taos as research for her art. She married Dallas, Texas attorney C L Mike Schmidt in 1995. An enthusiastic traveler, Glenna visited China, Russia, Africa, Guatemala, Mexico, and made many trips to Europe. Glenna and Mike's home is filled with artistic treasures gathered in her travels. Among hundreds of honors and awards, Goodacre received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from her alma mater, Colorado College in 1994, and she received in 1996 an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree from Texas Tech University in her hometown of Lubbock. Glenna was preceded in death by her parents Homer and Melba Maxey, and by her sister Carla Maxey. She is survived by her husband C L Mike Schmidt; her son Tim Goodacre, wife Denise, their children Isabelle and Joe Goodacre; her daughter Jill Goodacre Connick, husband Harry Connick Jr., and their daughters Georgia, Kate, and Charlotte Connick. In keeping with Glenna's wishes, there will be no memorial services.
Published in The Daily Camera on Apr. 19, 2020