Gordon Jens Pedersen, 90, of Louisville, CO died June 23, 2020 at his home. Gordon was born December 20, 1929 in Detroit, MI, the son of Jens and Olivia Pedersen. It was on a blind date that he met his future wife, Nancy Anger, in January 1953 and they were later married on September 12 that same year. Gordon was a wholesale account salesman for Madison Electric in Detroit working alongside his brother Roy and niece, Linda, for many years. Subsequently Gordon, Nancy and their four sons operated a Flint, MI based business that they sold in 1993 after which Gordon and Nancy moved to the Traverse City, MI area. They next made plans to move to Colorado where Gordon, fulfilling a promise to Nancy prior to her untimely death in 2005, moved to be near two of his sons and their families in the Boulder area. Gordon enjoyed the past 15 years demonstrating his strong love of family and providing a solid strength his children could rely on every day. He is survived by his four sons, Jeffrey (Michelle) of Lafayette, CO; Curtis (June) of Fenton, MI; Scott (Shari) of Longmont, CO and Gary (Kelli) of Fountain Hills, AZ; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed. Gordon was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Nancy, and brothers Roy and Ralph Pedersen. A private gathering is planned at a later date. In remembrance of Gordon, memorials may be directed to the charity of one's choice
.