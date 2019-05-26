|
|
Gregory Michael Stewart, 68, of Lafayette, CO, peacefully returned to his heavenly home on May 20, 2019 after a valiant battle with a long illness. Greg was born in Boulder, CO, to the late Ruth Martin and Clarence 'Stew' Stewart on May 11, 1951. He said yes to every adventure, including death, and turned an eight-month prognosis into a ten-year journey. He traveled the country by back roads on his motorcycle. Sailed along the east coast through storms and sunshine. Camped and sang under the stars and fell in love with life. Greg rode the rollercoaster with humor, grace, and faith. He is missed by loved ones, friends, and acquaintances whose day he'd make with a smile or joke. We celebrate the fact that he is at peace with his creator. Greg married Barbara Ann Vargo on November 22, 2014. As Barb put it, "they had found the love of their lives and celebrated that love every day throughout their marriage." Greg is survived by Barb, first wife Susanne Weaver Stewart, daughter Emily Stewart Vercoe, son-in-law Richard Vercoe, and grandson Oak Vercoe. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Jim Stewart. A celebration of Greg's life will occur in late June. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Tru Hospice Care of Boulder County.
Published in The Daily Camera on May 26, 2019