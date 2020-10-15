Gregg Wayne Belcher, 56, of Englewood, CO passed away on October 8, 2020. Gregg was born to David Ames Belcher and Judith Caroline Beckner Belcher on July 14, 1964 in Boulder, CO. Gregg attended the University of Colorado and earned a BA from Metro State University in accounting. Gregg Belcher was a wonderful son, brother, and friend. We lost Gregg Thursday night as he died peacefully in his sleep. Gregg was best known for his big-tender heart and his encyclopedic knowledge of math, sports, history, and general trivia. He was a passionate conversationalist and could discuss almost any topic. Growing up in Boulder, Gregg's imagination created endless fun for his younger brother Mark. He was also a fantastic Uncle for his nephews Jake and Charlie (Gregg was their biggest fan). Gregg had many friends and hobbies, including the CU-Buffs, Movies and Gaming. His favorite games were D&D and Diplomacy but, according to his loyal crew, it was "sharing of the experience with friends" that mattered most to Gregg." Gregg also loved travel. He was planning to visit his 50th state this year with his Mom, and frequent traveling companion, Judy Rimple. Of course, his favorite trips were our "Rimple-Belcher Vacations" to various destinations. Gregg was a kind and gentle soul who will be greatly missed as he is gone far too soon. Gregg is survived by; Judy Rimple (Mother), Mark Belcher(Brother) Amy Belcher (Sister-in-law), Elise Belcher (Sister), Allison Belcher (Sister), David Rimple (Stepfather), David Rimple (Stepbrother), Diane Rimple (Stepsister), nephews Jake Belcher and Charlie Belcher. Gregg was preceded in death by his father, David Belcher. Due to Covid-19 services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make donations to https://Kariscommunity.org.

