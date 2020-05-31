Gregory Rex Toll, age 66, passed away at his home on May 24, 2020. He was born October 23, 1953 in Denver, Colorado to Rex and Esther Toll. Greg earned a bachelor's degree in Forest and Range Management from Colorado State University in 1976. He spent a career serving others in the wildland fire service, including 27 years with the City of Boulder Fire Department where he retired as the Wildland Division Chief in 2018. Greg was a hero to those that knew him. He was kind, gentle and set an example of how to live and love which will be carried on through his wife, children and grandchildren - his number one priority in life. He loved spending time with his family, including traveling with his wife Terri, cheering on the Broncos and Rockies with his son Weston, fishing with his son Brady, sharing his love of animals with his daughter Mandy and watching his grandson Charlie grow. Through and through, he was a proud native son of Boulder, dedicated to the health of the community and to preserving the environment. He reveled in his childhood experiences, including: playing informal baseball and football with friends at his neighborhood park; snow sledding down 19th street hill with his younger brother in tow; floating Farmer's Ditch through Iris Gardens in the summer, shooting baskets with his Boulder High School buddies; and most importantly, meeting the love of his life Terri at their tenth BHS class reunion in 1982. His service to the community started early with the 'managing' of Chautauqua Park's landscape maintenance program (mowing the grass) as a summer job at the age of 18. Much later he accepted a position directing the City of Boulder's Open Space Program, executing a short but dedicated tenure in the early 1990's. His heart-centered focus was deeply lodged in wildland fire management, which is where he gratefully landed with the city in the mid-1990's. Taking on ever more responsible positions with Boulder's Wildland Fire Team, he eventually worked his way to Wildland Division Chief. Throughout his career, he was fully dedicated to the safety and needs of the Boulder community, as well as each of the firefighters he worked with, taking actions to preserve life and property locally, regionally and nationally. His love and respect for the men and women he spent time with on the front lines was unmatched. Most importantly, Greg was dedicated to that which he valued and loved so much about the west: our big blue skies, grand mountains, green forests, cold mountain streams, high plains, and people - he truly loved them all. Greg was preceded in death by his father, Rex, his mother, Esther and his sister, Kathy [Dean, Amy, Ben, Adam]. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Terri, his three children, Weston [Rebecca, Charlie], Braden, and Amanda [Adam], his sister Barbie [Bruce, Kate], and brother Scott [Paris, Nico, Vivian]. Services will be held at a later date when it is safe to honor Greg's life surrounded by all who loved him. Condolences can be sent to: 3702 Angora Drive Loveland, CO 80537 or kibbeyfishburn.com

