Guy Richard Gilson, age 70, passed peacefully on January 12, 2020 in his Broomfield, CO home. He was born in Downey, California on June 9, 1949 to Leonard and Joyce Gilson. Guy loved "his" mountains. He was a skier, hiker, biker and enjoyed volunteering for Wildlands Restoration. He was passionate about tennis and was captain of his Rocky Mountain Tennis Center team. He loved and was well loved by his many friends. Guy was cherished for 25 years by his wife and soul mate, Mary Kay Gilson. He was a great doggy daddy to his little JLo dog. In addition to his wife, Guy is survived by his parents and his brother, Trevor Gilson. A Celebration of Guy's Life will be held on May 16, 2020, at the Aspen Lodge in Anthem Ranch, Broomfield, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. For more details about his celebration, join or follow his Caringbridge.org community site. Please post pictures, tributes and anecdotes to Guy's Facebook page. Guy bravely fought a very aggressive multiple myeloma cancer for 15 months. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.
Published in The Daily Camera on Jan. 19, 2020