Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heritage Funeral & Cremation Services
1120 W. South Boulder Road
Lafayette, CO 80026
303-558-3239
Resources
More Obituaries for Guy Gilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Guy Gilson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Guy Gilson Obituary
Guy Richard Gilson, age 70, passed peacefully on January 12, 2020 in his Broomfield, CO home. He was born in Downey, California on June 9, 1949 to Leonard and Joyce Gilson. Guy loved "his" mountains. He was a skier, hiker, biker and enjoyed volunteering for Wildlands Restoration. He was passionate about tennis and was captain of his Rocky Mountain Tennis Center team. He loved and was well loved by his many friends. Guy was cherished for 25 years by his wife and soul mate, Mary Kay Gilson. He was a great doggy daddy to his little JLo dog. In addition to his wife, Guy is survived by his parents and his brother, Trevor Gilson. A Celebration of Guy's Life will be held on May 16, 2020, at the Aspen Lodge in Anthem Ranch, Broomfield, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. For more details about his celebration, join or follow his Caringbridge.org community site. Please post pictures, tributes and anecdotes to Guy's Facebook page. Guy bravely fought a very aggressive multiple myeloma cancer for 15 months. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.
Published in The Daily Camera on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Guy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -