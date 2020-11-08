Duane Elrod, 75, of Louisville, CO, passed away at home Tuesday morning, November 3, 2020, with his family by his side. Duane was born to William P. and Elaine R. (Porta) Elrod on January 18, 1945, in Boulder, CO. Duane grew up in Louisville, CO, and remained there his entire life. He was proud to be a fourth generation Louisville native. He attended the old Louisville elementary school, which is where Memory Square Park now stands. He was a member of the last Louisville High School championship football team and graduated from LHS in 1963. Duane married his high school sweetheart, Shirley Kay Waschak, on April 18, 1964. Duane took great pride in being a part of the Louisville community: He was a volunteer firefighter, ran on the fire departments' racing team, was Chief of the Fire Department in 1975, served on the district fire board, and was a member of the Louisville Past Chiefs club. He also served on the Louisville Planning Commission, volunteered at the Louisville Historical Museum and was a member of the Tri-City Elks club. In addition, he coached both of his sons' little league football and baseball teams for several years. Duane balanced family, working two jobs; at Rocky Flats for 15 years, and tending bar at the Blue Parrot part-time, attending CU Denver at night, and volunteering within the community. In 1979 he went to work for Storage Tek retiring as a manager in January, 2007. Duane enjoyed traveling. He especially loved Hawaii and stays in Estes Park with his sister and brother-in-law. He also had many adventurous trips throughout the United States, Mexico, and Europe. He enjoyed entertaining and cooking. Holidays included family members and friends who did not have anywhere else to go, and he always said "Sundays are family day". He enjoyed his monthly Pitch games for over 40 years with good friends; yard work, he was especially proud of his flower garden; and fly fishing with his sons, family members and friends having mentored both men and women how to fly fish and respect the rivers. Duane is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gary Elrod and Billy Elrod; and nephews, Jason Elrod and Greg Chandler. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted wife of 56 years, Shirley Elrod; their sons, John and Chris (Jeannette); grandson, Blake (Andrea); great grandson, Landen; sister, Dixie Lee (Ron) Martella; brother-in-law, Roger Waschak and Marjean; and many loving nieces and nephews. There will be a Private Family Reciting of the Rosary and Funeral Mass at St. Louis Catholic Church. The family knows he was loved by many but need to limit attendance due to COVID-19.

