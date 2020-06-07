Henry John (Jack) Wrapp passed away on Friday, May 22 at his home in Boulder at the age of 91. He was born in St. Louis, Mo on Nov 11, 1928. He attended St. Louis University High School and St. Louis University where he won the National Basketball championship and graduated with a Business degree. Jack married Mary Ann Muckerman on Jan 27, 1951 and were married for 67 years before Mary Ann passed away in 2018. They had four children: Cindy Hotchkiss (Jim) Carbondale CO, Julie Wrapp (John) Orcas Island WA, John Wrapp (Karla) Knoxville TN, and Mark Wrapp (Lorene) Boulder, and four grandchildren: Nick, Blake, Brent and Jack Jr. Jack loved to play golf, watch sports and travel. He had many different business adventures over his career. He was a banker in downtown Boulder, a Dairy Queen owner in North Boulder, and a restaurant owner in Estes Park. He and Mary Ann moved to Boulder in 1958, upon retirement in 1990 they moved to Steamboat Springs, and returned to Boulder again in 2005. He was a faith filled man and a devout Catholic.

