Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood & Myers Funeral Services
2969 Baseline Road
Boulder, CO 80303
(303) 440-3960
Resources
More Obituaries for H. Nicholson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

H. Ramona Nicholson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
H. Ramona Nicholson Obituary
We are saying good-bye to our mother, our friend, our rock. H. Ramona Nicholson was born March 28, 1931, and left us July 2, 2019. She was a beautiful, strong and wise woman. She taught us to follow our own path and be kind along the way. We will all love and miss her forever. Her children, Ron Nicholson (Tena), Claudette Nicholson, Cindy Perry (Jay), Randy Nicholson (Candi), Christi Cleeton (Alan); and her much loved grandchildren and great grandchildren. Please join in celebrating her life at Greenwood and Myers, 2969 Baseline Rd. on September 14, 2019 at 1:00p.m.
Published in The Daily Camera on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of H.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now