We are saying good-bye to our mother, our friend, our rock. H. Ramona Nicholson was born March 28, 1931, and left us July 2, 2019. She was a beautiful, strong and wise woman. She taught us to follow our own path and be kind along the way. We will all love and miss her forever. Her children, Ron Nicholson (Tena), Claudette Nicholson, Cindy Perry (Jay), Randy Nicholson (Candi), Christi Cleeton (Alan); and her much loved grandchildren and great grandchildren. Please join in celebrating her life at Greenwood and Myers, 2969 Baseline Rd. on September 14, 2019 at 1:00p.m.
Published in The Daily Camera on Sept. 8, 2019