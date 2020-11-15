Hans Friedli passed away peacefully on his own terms on October 29. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Jeralyn Friedli, sister Margrit Zimmermann (Switzerland), brother Fred Friedli (Belgium), three children Andrienne Friedli (TN), Dana Pasewicz (NC), Peter Friedli (NC), and six grandchildren. After retiring from Dow Chemical in Freeport, Texas, Dr. Friedli thrived in his second career at NCAR and enjoyed life in his beloved Boulder. He was smart, self-aware, and in control until the very end. His last major project was his memoirs - an excerpt is given below. "I have had a good life blessed with decent genes and good healthcare to prop up deficiencies, parents who cared for me, and encouraged (and paid for) useful education. I missed the depression years, was spared from WW II horrors, benefitted from economic booms during a successful professional career, and had the privilege and pleasure of a stimulating second career. I belong to a lucky generation. I have had the privilege of an exceptional wife who bore us three great kids. We were frugal and could provide a comfortable life for the family and a good education for the children and grandchildren. I travelled the world professionally and for enlightenment, leading to many treasured relationships and experiences. I had effective mentors and nurturing friendships, and enjoyed mentoring colleagues and students. Community involvement provided satisfaction: Boy Scouting, Women's Center, Habitat for Humanity, The Nature Conservancy, and community foundations. The search for identity was a lifelong goal, a work of self-discovery. I realized that I had useful brain capacity and felt obligated to use it for the benefit of myself, family and the world. During most of my life, I monitored progress, pursued (not always successfully) annual goals based on strengths and weaknesses, and attempted to better balance giving and receiving. Immigrant fate is an undeniable issue in my life: positives - two cultures, negatives- emotional homelessness. One important gift is my enjoyment of music, painting and sculpture, literature, and nature. Regrets are about rarely making full commitments to jobs and to life, not being doctrinaire nor pushing the system. Along the way, there were many lucky coincidences, forks in the road and decision points, but I made mostly good decisions. I am at peace." The family plans to have an online memorial service during the holiday season. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your community foundation in Hans' honor.

