Harrence Dewey Jones, devoted husband and father, passed away peacefully in Boulder on July 6, 2020 four days before his 97th birthday. His wife of 65 years, Patricia (Pat) was by his side. Nearby were the caring staff of Sunrise of Boulder and Elevation Hospice. Dewey was born July 10, 1923 in Wichita Falls, Texas to parents Harence D. and Reba Guthrie Jones. Dewey served in World War II as a Flight Engineer on a U.S. Air Force B-29 bomber. He achieved the rank of Second Lieutenant. Following military service Dewey attended and graduated from Purdue University's School of Engineering. A talent for aircraft mechanics and mathematical acumen launched his 40-year career as a professional Mechanical Engineer. Dewey's endless fascination for how things work made him stand out as a meticulous and thorough engineer. He moved to Columbus, Ohio to work for North American Rockwell and met Pat at a YMCA dance. In 1954 Dewey converted to Catholicism in order to marry the love of his life. They launched and maintained a manufacturing representative business together for 20 years while simultaneously raising their four children Terry, Bruce, Kathleen and Randy. In 1981 they relocated to Colorado and ultimately chose Boulder for their new home. Dewey worked as an engineer at University of Colorado Boulder until retirement in 1992. He was known by colleagues, friends and neighbors as an intelligent, honest, helpful, hard-working man who also happened to have a keen mind for politics and current events. Every day began with the reading of two newspapers and he rarely sat down until dinnertime. Dewey was an accomplished fine woodworker, avid gardener, arborist and energy conservationist. He was a prolific amateur photographer and took great joy in photographing his family. Dewey also loved the theatre, classical music, show tunes and (when Pat wasn't listening) occasional country music. At the age of 93 Dewey's neighbors witnessed his defiance of "father time" by clearing 18 inches of April snowfall from two Boulder driveways with a 350 pound snow blower. To say he was a man of strength and determination is an understatement. Dewey is survived by his wife, Pat, his children, Terry and Gail Jones (Parnes) of Franktown, CO; Bruce Jones and his wife Donna Chesteen of Orlando, FL; Kathleen Jones and Susan Rubin of Ewing, NJ and Randy Jones and Lisa Omori-Jones of Louisville, CO; seven grandchildren: Justin, Caitlin, Ryan, Clint, Kailey, Erika and Kaeo, step grandchild, Sadie; 14 nieces and nephews, and one great granddaughter, June. He will be remembered and missed by all whose lives he touched. Please join Dewey's family in honoring him by cherishing loved ones, being a trusted friend and neighbor, and being grateful for life itself. Due to current pandemic restrictions a private Catholic burial will be celebrated for immediate family at Crist Mortuary on July 17, along with interment of his ashes.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store