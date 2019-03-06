Home

Howe Mortuary, Inc.
439 Coffman Street
Longmont, CO 80501
(303) 776-2434
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
3:30 PM
St. Andrew Presbyterian Church
3700 Baseline Rd
Boulder, CO
Reverend Harriet Rose Brown Isbell

Reverend Harriet Rose Brown Isbell Obituary
Reverend Harriet Rose Brown Isbell, age 81, passed away peacefully in her home in the company of her daughters on March 2, 2019. Harriet was loved by all who knew her. Her spunky wit, gracious optimism and belief in the good in all people made her a joy to be around and a person sought after for advice and guidance. She lived her life guided by her faith, loving her family and friends and celebrating the joy of giving of herself. A Celebration of Life for Harriet is planned for Sunday, March 10th, 3:30 PM at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 3700 Baseline Rd. Boulder, CO 80303 Reverend Jacqueline Decker Vanderpol and Reverend Stan Adamson presiding. Reception immediately following At Harriet's request, any gifts in her memory should be directed to St Andrew Presbyterian Church for Children and Youth Programs. Please visit howemortuary.com to share condolences and read the full obituary.
Published in The Daily Camera on Mar. 6, 2019
